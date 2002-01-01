Core Features ID3 is an Integrated Development Environment for Data-Drivin-Documents. ID3 provides developers, data scientists, journalists and more, with the ability to harness the power of D3.js, and with ease.

Import & Export ID3 makes importing and exporting templates, prior files, and more a seamless process.

Live Rendering Live rendering allows you to visually see changes to your project as you make them.

Attribute Panel Using buttons, drop down menus, sliders, and more, makes editing specific attributes and properties quick and easy.

Reusable Templates Upload your own templates, code, or use ID3’s templates for rapid prototyping. It's your choice.

Data Management Uploading, editing, downloading, and inputting data into an existing application is a breeze with ID3.